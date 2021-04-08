Chinese land port handles over 600 China-Europe freight trains in 2021

Xinhua) 10:37, April 08, 2021

HOHHOT, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 631 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region this year, according to the local customs bureau.

Imports carried by the trains include agricultural products such as sugar, sunflower seeds, flaxseed and sunflower oil, in addition to traditional commodities such as boards, wood pulp and other building materials.

Exported goods include high value-added commodities such as mechanical and electrical products, cars, complete sets of automobile parts, photovoltaic products, textiles, daily necessities and home appliances.

Erenhot Port is the only railway port between China and Mongolia, and there are 45 China-Europe freight train routes passing through the port. The routes begin in more than 40 cities across China and end in 60 destinations across 10 countries, including Hamburg, Rotterdam, Moscow and Warsaw.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)