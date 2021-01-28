Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
60,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers shipped from Nanjing to Europe

(Xinhua)    08:55, January 28, 2021
A China-Europe cargo train loaded with containers of electronic products and accessories of household appliances leaves for Russia’s Vorsino in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 27, 2021. A total of 60,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers have been shipped from Nanjing to Europe since its maiden journey in 2016. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

