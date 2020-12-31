Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-Europe freight train number via Xinjiang port hits new high

(Xinhua)    13:50, December 31, 2020

URUMQI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 5,000 China-Europe freight trains have traveled through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this year, hitting a new high.

A train carrying electronic products, clothes and other goods crossed the pass en route to Poland's Malaszewicze on Wednesday, becoming the 5,000th China-Europe freight train to travel through the pass.

China-Europe freight trains have contributed to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in ensuring the supply chain among the Belt and Road countries and regions, said Xu Yueheng, a customs officer of Alataw Pass.

Alataw Pass launched the China-Europe freight train service in 2011. At present, 22 lines are running through the pass, reaching 13 countries such as Germany and Poland.

The imported goods carried by the trains include automobiles and parts, timber and cotton yarn, while home appliances and daily necessities are among the exported items, according to Xu.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York