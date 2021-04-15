Home>>
More than 80 bronze mirrors of Han Dynasty unearthed in Shaanxi
(Ecns.cn) 09:56, April 15, 2021
Archaeologists from the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology have unearthed more than 80 bronze mirrors from the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-9 AD) at a large cemetery in Dabaozi Village, Xianyang City, Shaanxi Province. Some of these bronze mirrors are well preserved and ornamented. After cleaning and repairing, they are still light and enable to reflect images. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)
