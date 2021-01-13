Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

NW China's Shaanxi to build giant panda scientific park

(Xinhua)    16:04, January 13, 2021

XI'AN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province will build a giant panda scientific park in its capital Xi'an, according to the Qinling panda breeding and research center.

The park, covering 1,095 mu (73 hectares), will be constructed in the Luanzhen Township of the city's Chang'an District.

The park will have a capacity to raise 50 pandas with dedicated areas for adult and sub-adult pandas, a kindergarten and nursing home, and science popularization.

It will focus on scientific research, breeding and raising of giant pandas, protection and education, international exchanges, tourism, and promotion of panda culture.

The scientific park aims to improve the breeding conditions for captive pandas, expand their existing population and improve their quality, as well as enhance the popularity of giant pandas in the Qinling Mountains.

The number of giant pandas in captivity worldwide reached 633 in 2020. Fewer than 2,000 pandas live in the wild, mostly in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York