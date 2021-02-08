A British man's 'panda abundant' vacation in Shaanxi

Situated at the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Foping County is home to two nature reserves and a host of protected species, including takin cows, golden monkeys, and wild pandas. In the past, the development projects of local farmers were restricted in order to preserve the natural environment for wildlife. In 2017, Foping was lifted out of poverty and now is developing its local tourism industry. Check out Stu's trip to Foping County where he came into close contact with nature, wildlife and, of course, pandas.