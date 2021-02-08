Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

A British man's 'panda abundant' vacation in Shaanxi

(People's Daily Online)    14:15, February 08, 2021

Situated at the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Foping County is home to two nature reserves and a host of protected species, including takin cows, golden monkeys, and wild pandas. In the past, the development projects of local farmers were restricted in order to preserve the natural environment for wildlife. In 2017, Foping was lifted out of poverty and now is developing its local tourism industry. Check out Stu's trip to Foping County where he came into close contact with nature, wildlife and, of course, pandas.

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York