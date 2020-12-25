Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New high-speed railway set to begin service in west China

(Xinhua)    17:01, December 25, 2020

YINCHUAN, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A new high-speed railway linking Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, both in western China, will begin operation from Saturday.

The new railway service will shorten the travel time between Yinchuan and Xi'an from 14 hours to about three hours, connecting Ningxia with the national high-speed railway network through the traffic hub of Xi'an, said Ma Jian, deputy director of the Ningxia regional development and reform commission, at a press conference held Friday in Yinchuan.

The 610-km railway was built with an investment of 80.5 billion yuan (about 12.33 billion U.S. dollars), Ma added.

The speed of the train has been set to 250 km per hour, and conditions have been reserved to increase it to 350 km per hour.

The train service will incorporate Yinchuan into China's high-speed railway network after Jan. 20, following a transition period of intercity shuttles between Yinchuan and Xi'an from Dec. 26, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York