Public invited to name four panda cubs in China's Shaanxi

XI'AN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A giant panda breeding base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province is inviting the public to give names for four panda cubs that were born last year.

Members of the public can send their suggestions via email to [email protected] before Jan. 31, 2021, with the final names being unveiled in early February, said the Qinling panda breeding and research center.

Participants of the campaign will have the opportunity to interact with the pandas in the center at close range.

In 2020, four panda cubs were born in the center, including twin cubs. The mother of the twins, Qinqin, was born in 2013 and is the first giant panda reared in captivity at the center.

Giant pandas are one of the world's most endangered species and live mainly in the mountains of northern Sichuan Province, as well as in southern parts of Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.