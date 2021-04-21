People pay homage to Cangjie, legendary creator of Chinese characters

Xinhua) 08:20, April 21, 2021

Photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows the view of a grand ritual to pay homage to Cangjie, the legendary creator of Chinese characters, in Luonan County of Shaanxi Province. Tuesday marks Guyu, literally meaning "grain rain", which is the 6th of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. People pay homage to Cangjie because legend has it that he succeeded in creating Chinese characters on the day of Guyu thousands of years ago. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

