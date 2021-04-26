Shanghai through the eyes of a Singaporean CEO

(People's Daily App) 10:01, April 26, 2021

Choosing to work in Shanghai is "the best decision" he has ever made in his life, said Singaporean Chen-Jiang Phua, CEO of AT&S Business Unit Mobile Devices and Substrates, who has been living in China for 23 years. Click on the video to find out why.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)