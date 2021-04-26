Shanghai through the eyes of Indian expat

(People's Daily App) 10:07, April 26, 2021

"I think Shanghai has leapfrogged into being a truly smart and digital city in the last 10 years," said Rajnish Sharma, associate vice president of Infosys, an IT company based in India's Bangalore. "Shanghai is an artificial intelligent ecosystem. There is wide-scale deployment of big data and internet technologies."

Sharma described Shanghai as a "welcoming" city that stands above its peers in culture, commerce and internationalism. It's a place where "east really meets west," he said.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

