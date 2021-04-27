Shanghai through the eyes of Turkish hotelier

(People's Daily App) 14:37, April 27, 2021

"Shanghai is a great financial heart of China," said Tarik Temucin, general manager of Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai. "Not actually just for China, but also for the Asia-Pacific."

Being a father of two girls, Temucin is satisfied with the education resources provided by the city. The Turk also complimented the city's security, which allows his 13-year-old daughter to walk her eight-year-old sister home after school sometimes without worrying their parents.

