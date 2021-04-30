Shanghai through the eyes of a Swiss businessman

(People's Daily App) 13:43, April 30, 2021

Roman Kupper, president of Döhler Food and Beverage Ingredients (Shanghai) Co, moved to Shanghai seven years ago. “I would say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in the last 10 years,” he said.

Kupper thinks Shanghai is a very impressive city in many areas, very well organized with good security and excellent transportation. “I would probably call it the smart city of the present and the future,” he added.

Kupper thinks China’s upgraded quarantine inspection requirements for imported food are the perfect way to stay cautious in the post-pandemic recovery period.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

