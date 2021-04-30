'Lands apart, sky shared': Japanese doctor living in Shanghai

Medical cooperation between China and Japan is “very good right now,” says a Japanese doctor who works in Shanghai.

“The relationship is very well balanced,” says Dr Akiko Natalie Tomonari, a gastroenterologist at ParkwayHealth medical center, who first came to Shanghai with her husband in 2015.

Japan and China are exchanging invaluable medical technology and techniques, Dr Tomonari says.

For example in gastroenterology, Chinese doctors go to Japan, learn techniques and bring them back to China, she says.

Meanwhile China exports high-quality medical machinery that Japan imports and uses.

Over six years Dr Tomonari says she has experienced the many kindnesses of the Shanghainese people and the city.

She lauds the verse, “Lands apart, sky shared,” a line of traditional Chinese verse that reportedly appeared on a label attached to boxes of face masks donated by a Chinese-language test center in Japan headed for Wuhan.

A photo of that label went viral on the Chinese internet last year.

