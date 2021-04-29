New air cargo route links east China, Japan

NANJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A new air freight route linking Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, and Japan's Osaka was launched Tuesday.

The flight, carrying tonnes of mails and parcels, took off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Nanjing Lukou International Airport, marking the opening of Nanjing's first direct all-cargo air route to Japan.

A Boeing 737 aircraft of China Postal Airlines will fly three times a week on the route.

The flight will mainly carry international EMS and cross-border e-commerce parcels from Nanjing, Suzhou and Wuxi in Jiangsu Province. The annual cargo volume is expected to exceed 1,500 tonnes.

Nanjing will open more intercontinental air freight routes to Europe, Australia and South America to improve its cross-border e-commerce industry ecosystem.

