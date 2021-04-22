China urges Japan to reflect upon history of aggression

Xinhua) 16:38, April 22, 2021

Photo taken on April 6, 2018 shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged Japan to earnestly reflect upon its history of aggression and take practical steps to win trust from neighboring countries.

"China urges Japan to hold fast to the principles established in the four political documents between China and Japan, as well as the four-point principled agreement, and face up to and earnestly reflect upon its history of aggression," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

Wang's remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering on Wednesday to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, on the occasion of its spring festival.

Noting that the Yasukuni Shrine honors Class-A convicted war criminals in World War II who were directly responsible for Japan's war of aggression, Wang said China firmly opposes the wrong practices of Japanese politicians.

He urged Japan to make a clear break with militarism and take practical actions to win trust from its Asian neighbors as well as the international community.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)