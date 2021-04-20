Home>>
Chinese FM to attend UNSC open debate
(Xinhua) 15:28, April 20, 2021
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Yi, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, will attend a United Nations (UN) high-level open debate, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.
The open debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations by the UN Security Council (UNSC) will be held on April 19 via video link, according to the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNSC stresses using capabilities of regional organizations to avert conflicts
- U.S., Japan not qualified to define int'l order: FM spokesperson
- China to promote LMC with Mekong countries: Chinese FM
- China concerned about Japan's decision to release Fukushima water into sea: FM
- China to join hands with other countries to defeat pandemic: Chinese FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.