Chinese FM to attend UNSC open debate

Xinhua) 15:28, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Yi, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, will attend a United Nations (UN) high-level open debate, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.

The open debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations by the UN Security Council (UNSC) will be held on April 19 via video link, according to the spokesperson.

