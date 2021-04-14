China to promote LMC with Mekong countries: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses a reception celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Mekong countries to continue to promote the development of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), strive to create a new model of regional cooperation, and build a new highland of development and prosperity, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks while attending a reception to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the LMC.

Wang said that the LMC mechanism had brought tangible benefits to the people of all LMC countries. The six LMC countries absorbed resources from all sides, focused on pragmatic cooperation and reached fruitful results. They also did a lot to benefit the people and carried out regional governance and maintained the peace and stability of the region.

He said that China is speeding up efforts to foster a new development paradigm, and the LMC is facing new opportunities. The six LMC countries should adhere to the spirit of partnership to jointly seek ways for development; adhere to interconnection to build an engine for development; adhere to innovation to foster momentum for development; and put people's livelihood first to consolidate the foundation for development.

Myo Thant Pe, Myanmar Ambassador to China, said that all countries would continue to cooperate closely with China, push forward mechanism construction and deepen pragmatic cooperation to better benefit all the people.

