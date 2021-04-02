Chinese FM holds talks with Malaysian counterpart

Xinhua) 11:19, April 02, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

FUZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia on Thursday made the consensus that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is pushing the bilateral ties into a new stage.

The agreement was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Nanping City, Fujian Province.

Wang said China is willing to work with Malaysia to continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries in the post-epidemic period.

He also expressed China's willingness to enhance cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and drug research with Malaysia, adding that the two sides should align their development strategies and enhance cooperation in fields including 5G, digital economy and modern agriculture.

Hussein appreciated China's help in fighting the pandemic, which he said has demonstrated the truth that Malaysia and China are family.

Noting that attempts by outside forces to divide regional countries will not succeed, Hussein said Malaysia hopes to learn from China's experience in epidemic prevention and control, and to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, and food security under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

