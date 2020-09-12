Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 12, 2020
China never interferes in U.S. internal affairs: Chinese FM

(Xinhua)    09:56, September 12, 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has never interfered in the internal affairs of the United States, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

China has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, and, of course, it has never interfered in the internal affairs of the United States, Wang said, adding that it is China's diplomatic tradition and the Chinese way to handle affairs, as well as a basic principle of international relations.

Now is the time that China asks the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, he said.

The National People's Congress, China's top legislature, has never discussed or introduced bills on internal affairs of the United States, but the U.S. Congress has been constantly rolling out bills on China's internal affairs, he added.

The United States has gone too far, Wang said, adding that some people in the United States should manage their own affairs first, abide by the norms of international relations, and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. 

