Chinese FM to attend SCO Council of FMs meeting, visit four countries

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers and pay visits to Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia from Sept. 10 to 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.

According to Zhao, Wang will exchange views with the foreign ministers of other SCO member states on promoting all-round cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and on major international and regional issues.

Wang will also hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and attend a luncheon of Chinese, Russian and Indian foreign ministers, Zhao said.

During his visit to Russia, Wang will hold talks with his Russian counterpart and compare notes on bilateral ties and international and regional issues of common concern, Zhao said.

Wang will meet the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia and hold talks with their foreign ministers to consolidate the traditional friendship, strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, Zhao said.