SCO should prevent world back to "law of the jungle": Chinese FM

MOSCOW, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States today is becoming the "biggest destroyer" of the contemporary international order, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should prevent power politics from dragging the world back to "the law of the jungle," Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks while attending a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN), he said that countries have reached the consensus that the international system with the UN at its core and the international order with international law at its basis should be preserved.

Adhering to multilateralism has become a foundation of national self-reliance, especially for many medium- and small-sized countries in the international community, Wang added.

Regrettably, as a super power, the United States stubbornly sticks to the "America First" policy, practicing unilateralism, repeatedly withdrawing from international organizations and treaties, he said, adding that the United States abandons its due international obligations and seeks its own benefits at the cost of other countries' rightful interests.

Wang said that the SCO should invariably stand with multilateralism, fairness and justice, and move in the direction of the history.

The SCO should firmly defend the core position of the UN, protect the authority of the international law, prevent power politics from dragging the world back to "the law of the jungle," and resist unilateral bullying that hinders the democratization of international relations, he added.