China supports holding ASEAN leaders special meeting to mediate Myanmar's situation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:36, April 02, 2021

FUZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday said it firmly supports promoting peace talks in Myanmar in the ASEAN way, and supports holding a special meeting of ASEAN leaders to mediate Myanmar's situation at an early date.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when co-meeting press with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Nanping City, Fujian Province.

Wang said it is hoped that relevant parties of Myanmar should proceed from the long-term interests of the country and the nation, initiate dialogue and consultation as soon as possible, heal the rift under the constitution and legal framework, and constantly advance the hard-won democratic transformation process.

Calling on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, China and Malaysia agreed that the international community should uphold the basic norm of non-interference in internal affairs, and create a good environment for the domestic political reconciliation in Myanmar.

