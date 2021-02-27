Myanmar's election commission meets political parties

YANGON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's new Union Election Commission (UEC) on Friday met representatives of political parties in capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, state-run media reported.

The commission has been reviewing the electoral process of last year's election since Feb. 5.

The commission will continue updating the public on its further findings after completing the first task of roadmaps and the voter lists will be collected and will cooperate with political parties to hold free and fair new election successfully under the constitution, according to the commission.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after U Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy (NLD), were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

Earlier this month, the State Administration Council reformed the Union Election Commission, taking steps to review the process of the general elections. Enditem