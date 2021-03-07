Chinese FM raises three-point proposal on Myanmar situation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday put forward a three-point proposal on de-escalating tensions in Myanmar.

First, China hopes all parties in Myanmar will keep calm and exercise restraint, address their differences through dialogue and consultation within the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to advance the democratic transition, Wang said.

The immediate priority is to prevent further bloodshed and conflict, and ease and cool down the situation as soon as possible, he said at a press conference on the sidelines of China's annual legislative session.

Second, China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and making decisions through consensus, mediate in the ASEAN way and seek common ground.

On the basis of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty and the will of its people, China stands ready to engage and communicate with all relevant parties, and play a constructive role in easing the tensions in Myanmar, said Wang.

Third, as China and Myanmar are a community with a shared future through thick and thin, China will not waver in its commitment to advancing China-Myanmar relations, and will not change the course of promoting friendship and cooperation, no matter how the situation evolves, Wang said.

He stressed that China's friendship policy toward Myanmar is for all the people of Myanmar.

"Over the years, we have maintained friendly exchanges with various political parties in Myanmar, including the National League for Democracy," Wang said, adding that developing friendship with China has also been a consensus across all sectors of Myanmar.