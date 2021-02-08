Thousands of people hold peaceful protest in downtown Yangon

YANGON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people held a peaceful protest in downtown Yangon on Sunday, demanding the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, among others.

Police with riot shields blocked main roads leading to the city center, according to witnesses.

All telecom operators have resumed their internet services on Sunday afternoon after a day-long blackout.

Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency after President U Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

The military said there was massive voting fraud in the parliamentary elections in November 2020, and demanded a postponement of the new parliamentary session.