Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Thousands of people hold peaceful protest in downtown Yangon

(Xinhua)    08:42, February 08, 2021

YANGON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people held a peaceful protest in downtown Yangon on Sunday, demanding the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, among others.

Police with riot shields blocked main roads leading to the city center, according to witnesses.

All telecom operators have resumed their internet services on Sunday afternoon after a day-long blackout.

Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency after President U Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

The military said there was massive voting fraud in the parliamentary elections in November 2020, and demanded a postponement of the new parliamentary session.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York