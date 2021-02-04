Myanmar to suspend Facebook access: telecom operator

YANGON, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar temporarily suspended the access of social media platform Facebook on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Telenor, one of the four operators running in Myanmar.

The statement said all mobile operators, international gateways and internet service providers in the country received a directive from Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications to block social media platform Facebook.

Telenor Myanmar has decided to comply with the directive on Thursday, it said.

The Norway-based operator said it is looking to restore access to Facebook as soon as possible.

A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications to the operators and service providers was spread on social media early Thursday.

The directive asked the operators to block Facebook from Thursday to Feb. 7, under Section 77 of the country's Telecommunications Law, mentioning that the move is made in the name of public interest and state stability.

The official of the ministry refused to comment on the directive.