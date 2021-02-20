Wang Yi: Myanmar's problems are an internal affair

Both China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) believe the current situation in Myanmar is an internal affair, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
Wang made the remarks in a phone call with Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei as the country currently holds the rotating chair of ASEAN.
