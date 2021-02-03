Myanmar holds first cabinet meeting after major reshuffle

YANGON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar held the first meeting among newly appointed ministers after a recent major cabinet reshuffle by the military in capital city of Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Military True News Information Team.

The Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, acting President U Myint Swe and nine newly appointed union ministers were present at the meeting held at the Presidential Palace, the release said.

Min Aung Hlaing unveiled the further plans to be implemented during the period of state of emergency at the meeting.

The plans include to reopen the respective religious buildings and pagodas, to resume the domestic travel and hotel businesses as well as the industries in line with the COVID-19 rules and regulations, to revitalize the country's economy, to provide job opportunities for the unemployed and to repatriate Myanmar citizens from abroad promptly during COVID-19 pandemic.

Min Aung Hlaing urged the cabinet members to follow the norms for the betterment of the country through multilateral consultation.

Myanmar's President Office on Monday declared a state of emergency for one year after the military detained government leaders and other senior officials.

The state power has been handed over to Min Aung Hlaing under the Constitution.