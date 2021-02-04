China calls on international community to create sound external environment for Myanmar to solve differences

Pedestrians cross a road next to the city hall of Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that the international community should create a sound external environment for Myanmar to properly resolve the differences.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a question on the situation in Myanmar.

He said that the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday held internal consultations on the situation in Myanmar, and China participated constructively in relevant discussions.

"The international community should create a sound external environment for Myanmar to properly resolve the differences," Wang said. "All actions taken by the Security Council should be conducive to Myanmar's political and social stability, peaceful reconciliation and avoid exacerbating tensions and further complicating the situation."

China was baffled and shocked by the leak of internal documents under discussion at the Security Council, he said, adding that this is not how the Security Council runs its work, nor will it be conducive to the solidarity and mutual trust of the Security Council members.

Wang refuted allegations that the political change in Myanmar may have taken place with China's support or acquiescence. He said such allegations are untrue.

"As a friendly neighbor of Myanmar, China hopes that all parties in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework, and maintain political and social stability."