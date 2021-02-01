China hopes all sides in Myanmar properly manage differences

File photo taken on March 28, 2018 shows U Win Myint (front, L) and Aung San Suu Kyi (front, R) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) had been detained by the military early on Monday, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the NLD, told Xinhua. (Photo by U Aung/Xinhua)

China hopes all sides in Myanmar will properly manage their differences and uphold political and social stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing on Monday.

"We hope that all sides in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability," Wang said.

Myanmar's military has declared a state of emergency in the country for one year after carrying out detentions of senior government leaders, including Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, in response to alleged fraud during last year's general election.