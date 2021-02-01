Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UN chief strongly condemns detention of Myanmar leaders

(CGTN)    16:55, February 01, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the One Planet Summit at the UN headquarters in New York, Jan. 11, 2021. (UN/Handout via Xinhua)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament.

Guterres expressed his grave concern in a statement regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," he said.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering support of the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.  

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York