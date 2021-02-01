UN chief strongly condemns detention of Myanmar leaders

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the One Planet Summit at the UN headquarters in New York, Jan. 11, 2021. (UN/Handout via Xinhua)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament.

Guterres expressed his grave concern in a statement regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," he said.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering support of the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.