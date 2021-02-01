Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Myanmar gov't leaders detained by military, state-run radio, television channel cut off

(Xinhua)    08:16, February 01, 2021

File photo taken on March 28, 2018 shows U Win Myint (front, L) and Aung San Suu Kyi (front, R) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) had been detained by the military early on Monday, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the NLD, told Xinhua. (Photo by U Aung/Xinhua)

YANGON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) had been detained by the military early on Monday, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the NLD, told Xinhua.

"I received internal reports about our state counsellor and president being taken by the military. As far as I was informed, Shan State's Planning and Finance Minister U Soe Nyunt Lwin, Kayah state's NLD chairman Thaung Htay and some NLD representatives of the Ayeyarwady region's Parliament have been detained," the spokesperson said.

"Two members of the Central Executive Committee of the party were taken and I am also waiting to be detained as I was informed by our members that my turn will come shortly," he said.

The state-run Radio and Television (MRTV) is now no longer working on Monday morning, the channel announced on its social media page.

Telecommunications in capital city of Nay Pyi Taw and some other regions and states are also being cut off.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York