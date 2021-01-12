Chinese FM meets Myanmar counterpart on bilateral ties, cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Jan. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

NAY PYI TAW, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi here on Monday, with the two expressing willingness to strengthen cooperation.

Wang said China firmly supports the smooth administration of the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, and backs the Myanmar side in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interest.

The two sides have reached consensus in principle on the action plan to jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future following Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Myanmar last year, injecting strong momentum to the cause, he said.

Wang said China is willing to continue to support Myanmar to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, and provide the Myanmar side with a batch of anti-epidemic materials as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

China is also willing to work with Myanmar to implement the five-year plan for economic and trade cooperation, speed up the construction of the west, north, and east ends of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), promote an early implementation of the Kyaukpyu deep sea port, the China-Myanmar Border Economic Cooperation Zone and the New Yangon City, to boost Myanmar's development, he added.

As Myanmar will assume the roles of the country coordinator of China-ASEAN relations and co-chair of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, Wang said China is willing to push the China-ASEAN relations to a higher level, and promote the development of the Lancang-Mekong cooperation.

For her part, Suu Kyi said the Myanmar side attaches great importance to Myanmar-China relations, and hopes to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the Chinese side. The Myanmar side pays much emphasis on the CMEC construction, and is willing to jointly push forward relevant projects.

Myanmar thanks China for providing aid of COVID-19 vaccines, and hopes to further expand exports to China as well as to enhance cooperation of labor service, she said, adding that Myanmar is willing to promote China-ASEAN relationship to further develop.

Wang also met with U Kyaw Tint Swe, minister of the State Counsellor's Office here on Monday.

Wang is on a four-nation official tour from Jan. 11 to 16, which will also take him to Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.