Chinese FM to visit four Asian countries

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines from Jan. 11 to 16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Sunday.

Wang will pay his visits at the invitation of Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Paduka Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Hua said.