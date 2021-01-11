Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese FM to visit four Asian countries

(Xinhua)    09:34, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines from Jan. 11 to 16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Sunday.

Wang will pay his visits at the invitation of Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Paduka Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Hua said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York