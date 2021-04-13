China to join hands with other countries to defeat pandemic: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:39, April 13, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a special event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present Hubei Province to the world, in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that China will stick to solidarity and mutual assistance and join hands with other countries to eventually defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang made the remarks at the special event of the Foreign Ministry to present Hubei Province to the world, with the theme -- Heroic Hubei: Reborn for New Glories.

The anti-epidemic efforts in Hubei is an epitome of China's anti-epidemic efforts and a display of Chinese spirit and strength, Wang said.

Noting that April 8 marked the first anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown lifting in Wuhan, Wang said as the first place to report the epidemic and the first to control it, the first anniversary of ending the lockdown in Wuhan is commemorated and celebrated by the Chinese people and attracts a lot of attention all over the world.

Hubei and provincial capital Wuhan had been the frontline and main battlefield in the fight against the epidemic, and people there had not only made great sacrifices for China to overcome the epidemic, but also made important contributions to the global fight against COVID-19, Wang said.

After the epidemic was brought under control, he said, the people in Hubei immediately embarked on a new journey of restoring economic and social development, and achieved fruitful results in promoting post-epidemic recovery as well as stable economic and social development.

"It is expected that economic growth will reach more than 10 percent in Hubei this year," Wang added.

In the fight against the epidemic in Hubei and Wuhan, China received support and help from many countries, he said, adding that after the pandemic spread globally, China also extended a helping hand to other nations.

"This unprecedented epidemic has made us realize deeply that the world is indeed a community with a shared future," he said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading globally and the global economy is still facing the risk of recession, Wang called on countries to join hands together and combat "vaccine nationalism".

Wand said that China has provided anti-epidemic materials to more than 160 countries and international organizations around the world so far and is providing urgently needed vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations.

China will continue to make its efforts to maintain the stability of the global anti-epidemic materials supply chain and provide support to countries in need, he said.

"China will stick to solidarity and mutual assistance and join hands with other countries to eventually defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Wang said.

China will adhere to opening-up and cooperation, and work with other countries to promote the recovery of the world economy, he said.

"China, which continues to open wider to the outside world, will further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries and inject more impetus into the recovery of the global economy," Wang said.

Noting that China will uphold multilateralism, Wang said the country will hold high the banner of a community with a shared future for humanity, adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, safeguard the international order based on the UN Charter, and improve the global governance system.

