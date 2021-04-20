UNSC stresses using capabilities of regional organizations to avert conflicts

Xinhua) 10:35, April 20, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday underlined the importance of using the capacities of regional and subregional organizations to prevent conflicts.

"The Security Council recognizes that regional and subregional organizations are well positioned to understand the root causes of armed conflicts owing to their knowledge of the region which can be a benefit for their efforts to influence the prevention or resolution of these conflicts," said a presidential statement of the Council, which is led by Vietnam this month as rotating president.

"The Security Council reaffirms its commitment to the pacific settlement of disputes, in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Chapter VI. The Council also recognizes the need to enhance efforts in support of conflict prevention and resolution, including by the promotion of confidence-building measures and political dialogue through full engagement with concerned parties," according to the statement.

"The Security Council stresses the necessity of mobilizing the efforts of the international community in order to build sustainable peace, in particular of regional and subregional organizations, to promote peace and trust among concerned parties. The Security Council also recognizes that the scale and nature of the challenge of sustaining peace calls for close strategic and operational partnerships between national governments, the United Nations, regional and subregional organizations, and other relevant stakeholders, including, inter alia, civil society organizations, women's groups and youth organizations," it said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)