Chinese FM meets German counterpart via video link

Xinhua) 10:44, April 22, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas via video link.

Noting China-Germany relations have generally remained stable since last year, Wang said as all-round strategic partners, China and Germany should always follow the important principle and valuable experience of mutual respect, stick to the theme of dialogue and cooperation, and release positive signals of openness, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results.

The two sides should jointly reject the setback of the so-called "decouple" and be defenders of multilateralism and contributors to global development, Wang added.

Maas said Germany attaches great importance to relations with China and is willing to enhance bilateral dialogue in various fields, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and jointly cope with global issues and challenges.

