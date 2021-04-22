Chinese FM attends reception marking 60th anniversary of China-Laos ties

Xinhua) 09:37, April 22, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at a reception marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Laos in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2021. The reception was jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Lao embassy in China. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday attended a reception marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Laos.

Wang said facing the new era, new opportunities and new changes, the two sides should follow the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries to implement the action plan on the China-Laos community with a shared future, consolidate solidarity and mutual trust, step up exchanges on governance, firmly adhere to the socialist direction and safeguard common strategic interests.

The two sides should further synergize development strategies, overcome the disruption of the epidemic, continue to jointly build the Belt and Road (BRI) in a high-quality manner and upgrade pragmatic cooperation, Wang said.

"We should always be good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners. We should firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, jointly uphold true multilateralism, set an example in carrying forward and implementing the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and encourage the international community to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang added.

Lao ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh said Laos attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and countries, implement the action plan on the Laos-China community with a shared future, strengthen BRI cooperation, accelerate the construction of the economic corridor and further enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The reception was jointly organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Lao embassy in China.

