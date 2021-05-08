Shanghai through the eyes of a Japanese executive

Xinhua) 14:39, May 08, 2021

For Inui Hiroshi, general manager of Daikin Air Conditioning, the manufacturing industry in Shanghai is undergoing challenges ranging from the ever-increasing labor cost to downsizing space for production. But he believes that an open business environment like Shanghai's will offer more opportunities for the company.

"China will make full use of technologies, and give full play to the role of the government to promote the further development of the country," He said.

There were moments where he was "touched and surprised" since he came to Shanghai in 2006: Hiroshi remembers falling sick for the first time, and received messenges from many of his employees. That was something not commonly seen in Japanese society.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

