Public security environment good, says Japanese expat in Shanghai

The safe public security environment in Shanghai allows him to focus on his work, said Japanese expat Daimon Kazuto, corporate representative and general manager of YYK (China) Investment.

Kazuto has been working in Shanghai since 2017. His company produces zips and helps customers use them to manufacture clothes for export.

"Thirty years have passed and the business structure has changed," he said. “Exports to Europe and America are on the decline, but China’s domestic market has become one of the biggest markets globally.”

Kazuto has taken part in the first, second and third China international import expos, where he says he was impressed by the wide range of exhibits.

