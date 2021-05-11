Shanghai represents China's passion for honoring agreements and contracts: CEO of a Korean financial group

(People's Daily App) 14:20, May 11, 2021

“I think Shanghai represents China’s passion for honoring agreements and contracts,” says Shin Hyungkwan, the CEO of Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group.

He uses two words to define his career in financial investment: people and paper. Paper represents agreements and contracts, which are the tool to connect people. “To do business in Shanghai, especially in our industry, is definitely the best choice,” he adds.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

