Highlights of Sony Expo 2021 in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 10:07, May 21, 2021
Photo taken on May 20, 2021 shows products used for live streaming at the Sony Expo 2021 in east China's Shanghai. The four-day event kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
