Memorial of CPC's 1st national congress to open in Shanghai before July

Photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows young people taking a selfie in front of the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai on China's Youth Day. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai will open before July, local authorities said Thursday.

The memorial will contain the site of the first National Congress of the CPC and a newly-built exhibition area. The exhibition area is spread over 3,700 square meters and highlights the Party's early days in Shanghai with over 1,000 exhibits, according to a news conference organized by the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee.

Eleven activities will be held in Shanghai to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, including the opening of the memorial.

The founding fathers of the CPC secretly convened the first National Congress of the Party in the two-story brick-and-wood building in downtown Shanghai in 1921. The building was turned into a memorial site in 1952, and has been a popular tourist attraction in Shanghai.

