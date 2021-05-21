World political parties on CPC centenary: self-reform -- the gene of the CPC

Xinhua) 08:50, May 21, 2021

Boasting a membership of over 91 million and governing an economy with a GDP of over 100 trillion yuan (15.42 trillion U.S. dollars), the Communist Party of China (CPC) still harbors its most distinctive character: self-reform.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)