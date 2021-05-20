Home>>
CPC keeps evolving for achieving goals: Mexican party official
(Xinhua) 13:52, May 20, 2021
The sustained success of the CPC is mainly due to its constant reform and evolution, said Sofia Carvajal, secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party.
