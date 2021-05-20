Languages

Archive

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Home>>

CPC keeps evolving for achieving goals: Mexican party official

(Xinhua) 13:52, May 20, 2021

The sustained success of the CPC is mainly due to its constant reform and evolution, said Sofia Carvajal, secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories