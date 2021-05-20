Interview: Party exchanges with CPC add strong impetus to LatAm-China cooperation, says Mexican party official

Xinhua) 13:49, May 20, 2021

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Political parties in Latin America and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have strengthened exchanges by such mechanisms as the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which has added strong impetus to their all-round cooperation, said a Mexican party official.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sofia Carvajal, secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said that her party has been established for more than 90 years and has maintained adequate and diverse inter-party exchanges with the CPC.

Especially in recent years, the PRI has actively participated in events such as the China-CELAC Political Parties Forum and organized party officials' visits to China, deepening mutual understanding and learning between the two sides, Carvajal said.

The PRI has always attached great importance to friendly exchanges with the CPC, the official said, adding that the two parties can strengthen exchanges on areas such as public health, environmental protection and renewable energy development during ministerial meetings of the China-CELAC Forum and the China-CELAC Political Parties Forum.

Noting that youth is the future of a country, Carvajal suggested Latin American political parties and the CPC enhance the training of and communication between young cadres.

The PRI, stressing the importance of cultivating young cadres, has been training young party members through party school programs and other means, she said.

She hoped that Latin American countries will send more outstanding youths to study in China to offer them a broader vision, so that they can better understand China and promote bilateral relations between China and the region.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Carvajal has recently read the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China." Thanks to the work, she has improved her understanding of the CPC leading the Chinese people to their great achievements, and agreed with China's idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"Organization, order and discipline is something that I think can be fused in all the matters, all aspects of governance, and that makes a country prosper, I think it is due to those three factors," the PRI official said.

The CPC has always maintained a high degree of organization and discipline in every aspect of national governance, and at the same time paid attention to formulating medium- and long-term development plans, which played a decisive role in China's prosperity and continuous progress, she said.

As a century-old party, the CPC has always kept pace with the times and innovated continuously, Carvajal said, adding that in this regard, her party can learn from the CPC to continuously innovate, develop, and adjust itself to people's changing needs, so as to gain public support.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)