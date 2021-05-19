China to open CPC museum

Xinhua) 17:20, May 19, 2021

Volunteers from Shanghai University arrive at the site where the first Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress was held in 1921, in Shanghai, east China, June 22, 2019.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is set to open soon, the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) said Wednesday.

The memorial of the first National Congress of the CPC in Shanghai will also open a new exhibition hall to visitors shortly, said Gu Yucai, vice director of the NCHA, at a press conference in Beijing.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, the NCHA has recommended 109 high-quality exhibitions across the country, Gu said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)