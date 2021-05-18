CPC official urges implementing requirements of law-based governance
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday called for more efforts to implement the Party's requirements for law-based governance.
Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing.
The meeting centered on carrying out the tasks of 2021 listed by the Commission for Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee.
Guo, who also heads the Office of the Commission for Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee, urged efforts to advance the rule of law in China and the building of a law-based society, and to implement a new round of outlines for building law-based government.
Guo also called for efforts to solve problems regarding the rule of law that are of the greatest concern to the people.
