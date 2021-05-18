"Innovation", "being rooted in reality" secrets to CPC's success: South Korean expert

May 18, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A South Korean expert has said in an interview with Xinhua that the key to the Communist Party of China's (CPC) success is "innovation" and "being rooted in reality".

Lee Hee-ok, Director of the Sungkyun Institute of China Studies at Sungkyunkwan University, said China is developing by leaps and bounds.

Lee pointed out China's poverty alleviation campaign is a vivid example of how the CPC singles out and tackles the principal contradiction.

Lee set up the Sungkyun Institute of China Studies at Sungkyunkwan University in 2012. It is seen as a window through which the Koreans can have a better understanding of China.

